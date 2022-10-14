God of War Increase Max Health: How to Get a Bigger Life Bar

Figuring out how to increase max health in God of War is essential if you want to take on some of the harder enemies of the game. Your starting maximum health pool isn’t small by any means, but being able to take more punishment before you go down is always helpful, especially when a giant troll is trying to give you the beat down. Below we’ll show you what item you need to find in God of War to increase your max life bar.

How to Increase Max Life Bar in God of War: Finding Idunn Apples

There are a few ways to increase your total health bar in God of War, but the most permanent way is to collect items called Idunn Apples. When you obtain three Idunn Apples Kratos’ life bar will increase permanently, independently of any gear stats.

The trick is that Idunn Apples aren’t just lying around everywhere in Midgard. These items are each locked behind a puzzle that you’ll have to solve. During your travels, you’ll come upon Nornir Chests that are sealed with three runes. To open the chests you’ll need to either break three pots nearby that are inscribed with three ruins or ring three bells with the runes on them in a limited amount of time.

Opening these chests seems simple, but as the game goes on, Nornir Chest rune puzzles get more and more complicated. They’re definitely something you want to keep an eye open for, though, and even if it takes you a while to figure out how to open them, it’s worth the wait.

How to Increase Max Health: Equip Better Gear

Kratos’ health in God of War governed by the Vitality stat, which can be raised by equipping better gear or upgrading your current stock. The more Vitality you have, the more total health you have.

New chest, waist, and wrist armor will give you the most significant boosts when it comes to Vitality. However, there are also talismans that can give you a decent increase to the stat as well. However, it doesn’t always pay to provide your Vitality a boost. Having a vast health bar isn’t worth much if you’re not also equipping gear that increases Kratos’ strength and runic power.