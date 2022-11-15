God of War Ragnarok Item Notification: How to Remove Exclamation Point

Some players have been experiencing a strange bug where the God of War Ragnarok item notification aren’t going away. A yellow exclamation mark hovers over the weapon or armor category in the menu, but no matter how many times a player scrolls through the options, the notification does not disappear. It’s not enough to ruin the entire game, but it is still a minor annoyance.

How to Clear God of War Ragnarok Item Notification

The main way to get rid of the item notification is to craft or upgrade every weapon or armor you can. The exclamation point usually indicates that you have all the necessary materials to improve an equipment piece, though it’s not specific to tell you which one. According to a user on Reddit, the notification went away whenever the user ran out of materials or silver.

However, the user who started that thread also says that he exhausted every option in the menu without any solution. The same goes for other players on Reddit who say that they have gone through everything in Brok and Sindri’s shop, upgrading and crafting what they could, without seeing the notification go away. Taking all of that into consideration, this could mean that it’s a bug that Santa Monica Studio will need to fix in a later patch.

Otherwise, your only alternate option, if the persistent exclamation point is really irritating for you, is to reload the game back to a time when it wasn’t there. This worked for this Reddit user, so it looks like a viable solution.

