Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

It’s time for the Autobots to roll out as audiences will soon be seated for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This upcoming film is the seventh installment in the live-action Transformers series, following on from the much-loved Bumblebee. Here, we delve into the information surrounding the film including its release date, cast, and even a trailer fresh from the ovens at Paramount Pictures.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9, 2023. As a sequel to Bumblebee, the movie is once again set in the past, and will introduce audiences to the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. Steven Caple Jr. serves as director, working from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Josh Peters, Darnell Metayer, and Erich and Jon Hoeber.

Who is in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast?

Anthony Ramos as Noah

Dominique Fishback as Elena

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

Pete Davidson as Mirage

Liza Koshy as Arcee

Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack

John DiMaggio as Stratosphere

David Sobolov as Rhinox

Michelle Yeoh as Airazor

Peter Dinklage as Scourge

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird

David Sobolov as Battletrap

Luna Lauren Vélez

Anthony Ramos will play Noah, an ex-military electronics expert trying to support his family in Brooklyn. Dominique Fishback stars alongside him as Elena, an artifact researcher who works at a museum where her boss takes credit for her work.

Peter Cullen will reprise his iconic role as the voice of Optimus Prime. Ron Perlman will be the voice of Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals who transforms into a gorilla. He previously portrayed the character in an animated web series called Transformers: Power of the Primes. Other Transformers who will appear in this film include Bumblebee, and Cheetor.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

What is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plot?

The synopsis for the film reads, “In 1994, a pair of archaeologists from Brooklyn come into an ancient conflict through a globe-trotting adventure that ties in with three factions of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons.” The Maximals will be descendants of the Autobots, the Predacons are descendants of Decepticons, and the Terrorcons will be the villains of the film.

After the Transformers movies received its much-needed reboot in 2018, it is no wonder why fans are ready to get lined up to see more of the Transformers in action.