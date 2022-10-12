Shatterline Crossplay: Will PC Be Able To Play With Console?

Shatterline crossplay is a hot topic amongst players waiting for a console release. While a keyboard and mouse seem like the perfect tools for a fast and frenetic shooter like this, I’m constantly amazed by what other gamers can do with a controller. Assuming it’s balanced well, players matchmaking together across different platforms could be a real boon for the community. Here’s the latest update on Shatterline crossplay.

Will Shatterline get crossplay?

Shatterline will get crossplay, the developer has confirmed.

Responding to a question on Reddit, developer “dajolie” confirmed that crossplay is planned, but that there are no exact dates yet.

For those who are up to date with the PlayStation and Xbox release date news, the fact that there are “no exact dates” shouldn’t come as a surprise. The developer remains cautious about locking themselves into specific deadlines.

Though there isn’t a clear timeframe, the confirmation that crossplay is at least in the developer’s plans should please those who want to play the game with friends on other platforms. Crossplay is also useful for keeping games populated with players, especially smaller titles like Shatterline currently is.

When it does eventually launch on consoles as planned, perhaps even the new stream-focused Xbox will be able to run it, potentially with crossplay enabled!