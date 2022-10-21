TikTok ASF Meaning: What Does it Mean?

Users on TikTok and other social media apps are at the center of abbreviated jargon in text messages and hashtags. Some might be wondering what ASF means, and depending on the person you ask, it’s actually wrong or at least incorrect usage compared to what some say is a more appropriate word.

What does ASF mean in Tiktok?

ASF is short for the expression “as f***” on Tiktok. It’s usually preceded by an adjective in a sentence, such as “Wow, you’re hungry asf” or “I’m cold asf.” It is also frequently seen as a hashtag and used more by teenagers and young adults than children.

Admittedly, it doesn’t save a lot of characters really, and some argue that “af” is not only the better, shorter abbreviation, but it’s the original one. Also, is an abbreviation that includes the full first word really an abbreviation?

Others believe, however, that “asf” is actually a more intense version of “af” to show that something is more extreme than usual. That said, “asf” can also stand for other abbreviations, in particular “Age, Sex, From” in various dating apps and, in a more general sense, “and so forth.” It can even be short for African Swine Fever.

