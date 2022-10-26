How to Complete the Overwatch 2 Knock Knock Challenge

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event began earlier this week and it brings several challenges for players to complete to earn different cosmetic rewards. One of those is the OW2 Knock Knock challenge that can be completed during the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride PvE mode, but how do you disturb the guest in the tavern? Here’s everything you need to know about the challenge and how to complete it.

How to disturb the guest in the tavern in Overwatch 2 Knock Knock challenge

When players start Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride PvE mode, they will need to make their way to the tavern to complete the Knock Knock challenge. These are the steps that need to be completed:

Once all of the enemies have been defeated, the door to the tavern will open.

Enter the tavern and head upstairs to the next floor.

Head to the left until you reach two doors.

Interact with the door on the right to knock on it.

Repeat this a further three times so you have knocked on the door a total of four times.

Each knock will get progressively louder until the final knock makes the map shake. Once this happens, the Knock Knock challenge is complete. Players will get a Kiriko voice line for completing the challenge, although this will be different to the voice line received for completing the Ominous Portent challenge.