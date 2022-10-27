A Modern Warfare 2 “Server is not available due to multiple logins” fix is not what players want to be hunting for when booting up the new Call of Duty: MW2 game. Unfortunately, for those trying to get early access using region switch, or those trying to get online when the servers are down, this error message can pop up. Whether it’s appearing on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, the fix is the same.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 “Server is not available due to multiple logins” error

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 “Server is not available due to multiple logins” error, players across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One should:

Ensure the game has actually launched in your region. If using a VPN or attempting region switching, that tactic might not work. Wait until the game has officially released in your region and don’t try to fool it.

Check the game’s Twitter account for potential downtime announcements. The Call of Duty and Activision Support Twitter accounts are worth bookmarking.

Wait for a period of time before trying to log back in. Heed the warning and simply wait it out. Trying to log in over and over again will not fix the error.



