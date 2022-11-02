Avatar The Way of Water Trailer: Will Jake or Neytiri Die?

The release of the new Avatar: The Way of Water trailer has fans theorizing about the fate of some major characters, as the trailer suggests some will die. However, will this include either of the major Avatar Zoe Saldana or Sam Worthington characters? Does Jake or Neytiri die in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Will Jake or Neytiri die in Avatar The Way of Water?

It seems likely that either Jake (Sam Worthington) or Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) will die in Avatar: The Way of Water, although there is no way to be certain of it until the movie opens on December 16. The official trailer certainly seems to suggest some sort of character death in Avatar 2, as Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) ominously intones “after your death” to a scene showing human Avatars attacking one of the water tribes.

The movie contains multiple children of Jake and Neytiri — three biological, two adopted — and the trailer in particular is focused on their adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and son Lo’ak. The Avatar sequel is set ten years after the original movie, so time is advancing. If director James Cameron intends the Avatar saga to be a generational tale, then it seems more than possible that one of the parents could die.

The trailer’s YouTube description states that the family will endure “tragedies,” so that basically confirms some significant deaths. As Jake died in the first movie it’s possible Cameron won’t do it again, as fans have theorized, so that leaves Neytiri as more likely to die in Avatar: The Way of Water. She is strangely downplayed in the trailer and all her scenes in it could be from earlier in the movie.

Of course, this is all theoretical until fans actually get to see the movie. Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16, so that’s when audiences will get their answer.