Avatar 2 The Way of Water Cast: Will Edie Falco’s General Be in Avatar 3?

The new Avatar movie is now in theaters and audiences may have been surprised to encounter the Avatar 2 Edie Falco character, General Frances Ardmore. The Sopranos actor is in the Avatar: The Way of Water cast but in a surprise role. Who is General Ardmore and will Edie Falco be in Avatar 3?

Who is the Avatar 2 Edie Falco character?

Edie Falco plays General Frances Ardmore, the new commander of the human forces on Pandora. Ardmore appears at the beginning of Avatar: The Way of Water and instructs Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who has been resurrected as an avatar ‘recombatant.’ Ardmore is leading the new human invasion force in their construction of Bridgehead City, the new capital on Pandora. However, after establishing her character, Ardmore barely appears beyond the opening of the movie.

Will Edie Falco be in Avatar 3?

It is extremely likely that Edie Falco’s General Ardmore will be in Avatar 3 and will likely have a very significant role.

It is genuinely surprising just how little the commander of the human forces, and indeed, the entire human invasion of Pandora, factors into Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie instead mostly focuses on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family settling in with the Metkayina clan as they are hunted by the resurrected Quaritch.

The final battle was a victory for the Na’vi but isolated to a single ship. The ‘sky people’ are back on Pandora, Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is still alive, and the new human base of Bridgehead City is nearly complete. Avatar 3 will likely pick up from where the second movie ends. If so, this means that Edie Falco’s Ardmore is probably being set up as a major antagonist for Avatar 3, or the further planned sequels. Fans will have to wait and see, however.

Avatar 3 will release on December 20, 2024, and will once again be directed by James Cameron.