Who Dies in Avatar 2: The Way of Water?

With James Cameron’s thrilling return to Pandora now in theaters, fans will be wondering about possible Avatar 2 deaths. Prior to release, there was a lot of concern among Avatar fans that Jake or Neytiri might die following the last trailer, but does that happen? Here are all the major Avatar: The Way of Water character deaths to expect.

What Avatar 2 character deaths are there?

The only major character death in Avatar: The Way of Water is Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), the eldest son of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). A number of side characters die, such as seemingly all the human-Avatar ‘Recombatants’ except for Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang).

In the huge battle at the end of Avatar: The Way of Water, the whole water-based Metkayina clan fight alongside Jake against Quaritch and his troops aboard his commandeered ship. However, things get very personal quickly, as Quaritch kidnaps several of Jake’s children, including Lo’ak (Britain Dalton).

Quaritch demands that Jake hand himself over in exchange for them, which Jake is prepared to do. However, before he can, the whale-like Payakan creature that Lo’ak bonded with attacks the vessel. In the chaos, the battle ensues. While Jake asks his son Neteyam to stay behind, he follows anyway and manages to free the others.

Unfortunately, as they are in the middle of their escape, Neteyam is shot. He dies shortly afterward, with his family present. He appears as a Tree of Souls vision to Jake and Neytiri later, but otherwise, it doesn’t seem like Neteyam will return for Avatar 3.

Quaritch is seemingly killed by Jake, but his own son Spider (Jack Champion) pulls him to safety. Quaritch will return in Avatar 3.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now showing in theaters. It will start streaming on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.