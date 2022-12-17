Is Vin Diesel in the Avatar 2: The Way of Water Cast?

Prior to the movie’s release, there were rumors of Vin Diesel in the Avatar 2: The Way of Water cast. With the movie now out in theaters, who is Vin Diesel in the Avatar 2 cast? Is he just a voice actor like in Guardians of the Galaxy, or is there a more substantial Vin Diesel Avatar 2 appearance?

The cast of Avatar 2: Is Vin Diesel in it?

Despite the rumors, Vin Diesel does not have any role in Avatar: The Way of Water.

There are many new actors in the Avatar 2 cast. Titanic star Kate Winslet plays Ronal, a leader of the Metkayina and Tonowari’s pregnant wife. Cliff Curtis plays Tonowari, the chief of the Metkayina reef people clan. Edie Falco plays General Frances Ardmore, the head of the human military forces, who will likely play a large role in Avatar 3. However, Vin Diesel does not feature. So, were the rumors wrong?

IMAGE: Vin Diesel in Ark 2, from Studio Wildcard

Will Vin Diesel star in Avatar 3?

It is very likely that Vin Diesel will appear in the Avatar 3 cast, now that he is confirmed as not appearing in Avatar: The Way of Water.

The rumors about his Avatar 2 appearance actually came from Vin Diesel’s own Instagram account back in 2019. He appeared on the new Avatar movie’s set with director James Cameron and basically confirmed that he was working with the director on one of the sequels. In an interview with MTV News in 2021, Diesel said that he hadn’t filmed any scenes with James Cameron “yet,” before visibly struggling not to reveal any secrets.

Since the Avatar sequels were filmed mostly back to back, similar to the Lord of the Rings movies, it seems very certain that Vin Diesel will instead be in the Avatar 3 cast.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now. Avatar 3 has a release date of December 20, 2024.