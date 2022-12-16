Avatar 2 Ending Explained: How Does The Way of Water Set Up Avatar 3?

The Avatar 2 ending clearly establishes what fans already know: that there will be another Avatar movie by director James Cameron. Here are all the ways the Avatar: The Way of Water ending sets up Avatar 3. Most importantly, is there an Avatar 2 post-credits scene to help with that?

How does the Avatar 2 ending set up Avatar 3?

The ending of Avatar: The Way of Water confirms that Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family are staying with the Na’vi water folk, the Metkayina clan, to prepare for the next stage of the war with the humans.

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

The ending of the movie concludes with another victory for the Na’vi but on a much smaller scale than the first Avatar. It is also not as much a total victory. Jake and Neytiri’s oldest son was killed and the “sky people” are still firmly entrenched on Pandora. The Avatar clone of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is still alive and the new human base of Bridgehead City, led by General Ardmore (Edie Falco), is nearly complete.

With Quaritch alive and possessing the knowledge about exactly where Jake Sully is, it seems certain that Avatar 3 will feature the human forces attacking the Metkayina people in full force. Jake’s last words in the movie are “this is where we make our stand,” suggesting that Jake knows this attack is coming, and the seas are where he and the Na’vi will defend themselves.

Is there an Avatar 2 post-credits scene?

Avatar: The Way of Water does not have any mid- or post-credits scenes to tease Avatar 3.

Avatar 3 will release on December 20, 2024, and will once again be directed by James Cameron.