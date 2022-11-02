Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Camo Challenges Not Tracking Fix

Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges not tracking is a frustrating issue for Call of Duty players to run into. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the problem. Here’s how to fix the MW2 camo challenges not tracking.

How to fix the MW2 camo challenges not tracking

To fix the MW2 camo challenges not tracking, players should:

If on PC, use the arrow keys to navigate through the challenges. Some challenges, like the gold camo challenge, can’t be viewed by mousing over them. Instead, the arrow keys must be used to view the new challenge and its progress.

Complete more of the required objective. If you need 20 mounted kills with a weapon, head into a map and get a few more. In our experience, this fixes the issue and rewards players with the camo at the end of the match.

Try not to back out of matches. Playing matches to completion may help avoid camo challenge glitches.

Wait for a new patch to be rolled out. Developer Infinity Ward is working on many fixes. It’s possible that the camo challenge progression bug will be fixed in an upcoming patch.



If the above fixes don’t work, contacting Activision Support is the next best step.

