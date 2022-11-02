Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Can’t Find Match: ‘Connecting’ Stuck Fix

The Modern Warfare 2 can’t find match “Connecting” stuck bug is not what players want to run into while booting up the latest Call of Duty. Running into annoying MW2 bugs and glitches is all too common right now, and some of them don’t have easy fixes. Thankfully, this bug does have a simple workaround. Here’s how to fix the MW2 can’t find match “Connecting” bug.

How to fix the MW2 can’t find match “Connecting” bug

To fix the MW2 can’t find match “Connecting” bug, players should:

The host should leave the party to disband it. Rehost the party and try to find a match. If this doesn’t work, have a different player host the party. Try different game modes to see if the lobby populates. Reboot the game and/or console for a final attempt at fixing the problem.

Hopefully this pesky bug will be fixed in a future update. However, at the time of writing, there are definitely more pressing issues that Infinity Ward is hopefully working quickly on. These issues include weapon tuning and a bizarre bipod glitch.

