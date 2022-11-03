Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) ‘Loading Next Player’ Taking Too Long Fix

The MW2 “Loading next player” message taking too long can be a real pain in game modes like Search and Destroy. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help make the issue easier to deal with. Here’s how to fix the Modern Warfare 2 “Loading next player” taking too long.

How to fix the MW2 “Loading next player” taking too long

To fix the MW2 “Loading next player” taking too long, players should:

Avoid spamming the input. Try to remain patient while the loading takes place. Don’t repeatedly press the button.

Play game modes where respawns are enabled. The “Loading next player” message only appears in elimination game modes like Search and Destroy. Game modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination don’t have the “Loading next player” message.



Unfortunately, the “Loading next player” long waiting time was also an issue in Modern Warfare (2019). Therefore, it’s unlikely that the developer knows how to speed it up. Instead, players will likely just have to deal with it or use the above fixes to work around it.

