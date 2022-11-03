Roblox Elton John Event: What Are The Exclusive Items and Concert Date?

Are you ready for the upcoming Roblox Elton John event? The Rocket Man has revealed that the ‘Beyond the Yellow Brick Road’ experience, created with the help of more than 20 Roblox community creators, goes live today, November 3. Better yet, playing the game will give players exclusive items, and Elton John will host a special concert performance during specific dates.

What are the exclusive items in the Roblox Elton John event?

The original king of self expression @eltonofficial is coming to Roblox—and of course, he's coming in style.



The experience brings you his fashion, his music, and his unforgettable energy, kicking off with an exclusive concert on 11/17: https://t.co/I8TpPwR80F pic.twitter.com/UCxPPSQX0J — Roblox (@Roblox) November 3, 2022

There will be five exclusive items that players can unlock throughout the Roblox Beyond the Yellow Brick Road experience. Developer Rocket Entertainment has not yet revealed what items you will specifically receive, but the list of earnable items might include avatar bundles, iconic outfits, Elton John eyewear, new dance emotes, and various hats and accessories. The game will test your rhythm skills in Song Challenges, have daily scavenger hunts, and trivia quizzes, so completing them will likely get you some of the exclusive items for free.

When is the Roblox Elton John concert date?

The exclusive Roblox Elton John concert will start on November 17 and end on November 20. The virtual performance will be a ten-minute gig that features the artist’s “best-loved songs” according to a press release. The concert will repeat itself every hour until November 20.

