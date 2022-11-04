Harry Potter Cursed Child Movie: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Returning?

Is there a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie in production at last? New comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav suggest that the studio wants a new Harry Potter movie. However, will Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson return as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger? What about the other cast?

Will Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson return in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?

It seems very likely there will be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie, but it is doubtful that either Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson will return. Daniel Radcliffe had a public falling out with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling so is unlikely to take the role again, and Emma Watson has partially retired from mainstream acting to focus on advocacy work.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says he's interested in making more #HarryPotter films, if something can be worked out with author J.K. Rowling: https://t.co/mc2DqWJV8m pic.twitter.com/xCjhAIwBhE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 3, 2022

Nevertheless, a new Harry Potter movie seems certain. In an investor’s call, covered by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav noted that the studio would “focus on franchises.” He mentions the return of Superman, who is getting a new movie starring Henry Cavill, and also Harry Potter. Clearly, he is not counting the third Fantastic Beasts movie that came out earlier in 2022 but is aiming for a proper new Harry Potter movie.

The most logical solution would be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie adaptation of the popular stage play. Cursed Child is set 17 years after Deathly Hallows and mostly focuses on the children of the main characters. As the full play is around five hours long it will likely be released as two movies, if it happens. Chris Columbus, the director of the first Harry Potter, has expressed interest in helming a Cursed Child movie/s.

A Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film is not yet confirmed. However, there may instead be more Wizarding World spin-off movies or shows, like a Voldemort HBO Max series. Harry Potter prequel videogame Hogwarts Legacy releases in 2023.