Modern Warfare 2 Color Names: How To Change Name Colors in MW2

Those that have been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 since its launch will no doubt have seen players with colorful names and clan tags. Is this some kind of high-level unlock? No, it’s not. In fact, anyone can do it, regardless of their level. Here’s how to change name colors in MW2.

How to change name and clan tag colors in Modern Warfare 2

To change your name and clan tag colors in Modern Warfare 2, players must:

Go to the MW2 Multiplayer menu.

Go to the Profile tab and select “Edit Clan Tag.”

Type “^” using a USB keyboard.

After “^” enter a number between 1-8. For example, “^5” makes the clan tag and name blue.

Select “Save” to save the tag.

Can you change name colors on MW2 for PS5, PS4, and Xbox?

You can change name color on MW2 for PS5, PS4, and Xbox. However, it will require a USB keyboard in order to type in the required characters.

It’s likely that Infinity Ward will eventually fix this, as it doesn’t seem like an intentional feature. Until then, expect to see plenty of colorful names decorating the lobby.

