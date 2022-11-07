Those wondering how to play God of War Ragnarok early will be happy to learn that it is possible, though it can require jumping through many hoops. Thankfully, there’s no need to use a VPN or anything like that. Here’s how to play GoW Ragnarok early.

How to play the new God of War Ragnarok early

To play God of War Ragnarok early, players must have a PlayStation account with New Zealand listed as the player’s location.

For those who don’t have a New Zealand PSN account, it’s unfortunately not possible to change the location of an already existing account. Instead, for those who really want early access bad enough, a new PSN account will need to be created.

With a New Zealand PSN account, God of War Ragnarok would need to be bought from the New Zealand PS Store with New Zealand dollars.

However, for those who aren’t based in New Zealand, this method could well be flagged on PlayStation’s systems. For example, seeing US-based users accessing and purchasing from the New Zealand PS Store may look suspicious.

GameRevolution recommends that players who aren’t in NZ simply be patient and wait for the game to release in their region.

