God of War Ragnarok Snowball Choice: Should I Throw Snow at Sindri?

The God of War Ragnarok snowball choice is the first seemingly major decision that players have to make. Players can either throw snow at Sindri or drop the snowball to the ground instead. What should players do? Doesn’t the choice even matter? Here’s the need-to-know info on the GoW Ragnarok snowball decision.

Should I throw a snowball at Sindri in God of War Ragnarok?

Whether or not players throw a snowball at Sindri, the outcome is ultimately the same. Sindri will react with a line, but then continue as normal.

Choice 1: Throw a snowball at Sindri

Atreus takes aim at Sindri. Atreus then throws the snowball and hits Sindri. Sindri reacts with a quick line. The story continues as normal.

Choice 2: Don’t throw a snowball at Sindri

Atreus aims at Sindri, waiting for the player to decide. Atreus drops the snowball. The story continues as normal.

While Sindri’s character may change a lot over the course of the game, the snowball decision doesn’t seem to impact this in any way. Simply make a choice and experience the game in the exact same way.

