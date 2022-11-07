Green Lantern TV Series: Release Date, Cast, Leaks, Rumors

The Green Lantern TV series is still coming to HBO Max but apparently, the DC Comics show has undergone a few changes. What is the Green Lantern HBO Max release date? What do fans know about the series, and how much is still correct? Has the Green Lantern TV cast been announced? Here’s everything currently know.

The release date for the Green Lantern HBO Max series will likely be either late 2023 or 2024, at the earliest. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show is now back in early development, with most of its showrunners departed, and is under a traditional HBO Max-level production circle. It will likely be around two years before the show appears on HBO Max.

Green Lantern HBO Max Cast

IMAGE: Warner Bros

Previously, HBO Max had announced the casting of Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine in the Green Lantern show. Wittrock was set to play Guy Gardner, the more antagonistic Lantern. Irvine was set to play Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern of the Justice Society. However, it seems likely that both actors (and characters) are no longer part of the show.

Green Lantern will, apparently, now focus on the character of John Stewart. Stewart was the main Lantern of the beloved Justice League animated series. No casting has been announced, but director Zack Snyder had cast Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart for a small appearance in the Justice League Snyder Cut. Since the show is reportedly part of the DCEU, it’s possible Carr could be tapped to play the role in the show.

Green Lantern leaks and rumors

Since the apparent change in direction, any previous rumors about the Green Lantern show are now likely inaccurate. However, new DC co-CEO James Gunn tweeted an interesting point about the DCEU’s direction that may relate to Green Lantern.

But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

At the moment, Peacemaker and Green Lantern are the only confirmed DCU shows. Whatever direction Gunn is planning for the DC universe, it will likely involve Green Lantern — especially as the show involves a group of multi-species comic book space heroes, which Gunn knows a fair bit about.