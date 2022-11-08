Sonic Frontiers DLC Not Working Fix for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Switch

The Sonic Frontiers DLC is not working for some players who purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of the game, but the good news is that there’s a relatively simple fix. The bad news is that it really isn’t an ideal solution for those who have already put several hours into the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, or Nintendo Switch.

How to fix the Sonic Frontiers DLC not working

To fix the issues with the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition DLC not working properly, players can try the following steps:

Install the DLC before starting a new game. At the latest, the DLC must be installed before players finish the tutorial area. Install the game’s latest update.

If you’re someone who has already poured several hours into the game, unfortunately, your only option is to start the game again if you wish to use the Explorer’s Treasure Box, which includes Amy’s Memory Tokens, a Portal Gear, Chaos Emerald Vault Keys, Additional Gloves & Shoes for Sonic.

Additionally, those who can’t find the digital art book on Xbox consoles may need to search for the DLC in the app section of the Xbox Store. It can then be downloaded from there.

The Adventurer’s Treasure Box pre-order DLC seems to be unaffected by this issue. Sega has also clarified that the Monster Hunter collaboration DLC and the Sonic Adventures 2 shoes can be installed at any point upon their release.