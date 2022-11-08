How Many Seasons of The Crown Will There Be On Netflix?

The Crown Season 5 debuts November 9, 2022, exclusive to Netflix. With such controversy surrounding the series, some fans were worried that this new batch of episodes might not ever make it to broadcast. Fortunately, Netflix is pushing ahead with release, but just how many seasons of The Crown will there be on the streaming platform in total?

How many seasons of The Crown are left on Netflix?

There are going to be six seasons of The Crown in total, which means there are just two seasons of the Netflix original series to go. Season 5 picks up in the early 1990s, while Season 6 is set to showcase the journey of the monarchy into the early 2000s. We will watch as the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana becomes an official separation, before the two go to war via the media, and eventually get divorced, ahead of Diana’s untimely death just a year later. It is thought that Diana’s final days will play out in Season 6, rather than Season 5.

Who is in the cast of The Crown Season 5 and Season 6?

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey as Prince William

Will Powell as Prince Harry

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah, Duchess of York

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed

Salim Daw as Mohammed Al-Fayed

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

The Crown Season 5 marks the final time the members of the Royal Family are recast in the Netflix original series. This means that the majority of those who are starring in this latest installment, will make their return for the sixth and final season, which is slated to start filming at some point in 2023.