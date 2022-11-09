Fortnite FNCS Invitational 2022 Twitch Drops: How to Get Free Rewards

The Fortnite FNCS Invitational 2022 is taking place over November 12-13, 2022, and those who tune in to watch the competition can earn free rewards through Twitch Drops. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the four rewards.

How to get the free Fortnite FNCS Invitational 2022 Twitch Drops

Players can earn three Fortnite Twitch Drops starting at 2 PM ET on November 12, 2022. All they have to do is to link their Battle.net account to their Twitch account through the Battle.net website and watch the FNCS Invitational 2022 for a total of one hour at one of the following places:

Legends Landing island (code: 3303-7480-5925)

Fortnite Youtube channel

Fortnite official website

Any Fortnite Twitch channel with drops enabled

What are the FNCS Invitational 2022 rewards?

Players can earn four free rewards between the three FNCS Invitational 2022 Twitch Drops. The highlight is the FNCS logo Back Bling, complete with the current season’s purple and chrome color scheme. Other rewards include a FNCS Spray, FNCS emoticon, and a themed loading screen.

The Twitch drops will only be available until the Invitational event ends on November 13. However, players who miss out may be able to grab the items from the Item Shop at a later date based on the events of previous years, although this hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games.

