Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 10, 2022: New Outfits Now Live in Store

The Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 10, 2022, has a brand new list of Daily and Featured skins and other cosmetics added to the store. Items that continue to be available include the Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration, a trio of Rick & Morty skins and bundles, and the Ayida’s Quest Level Up Pack. Here is the full list of outfits, wraps, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and bundles now available in the Fortnite Shop.

Fortnite Item Shop New Cosmetics for Today November 10, 2022

Featured

Red Jade Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Victoria Saint Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Stake & Stalker Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Vanishing Point Bundle – 2,000 V-Bucks

Whiteout Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Overtaker Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

White Squall Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

Vix Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Purr Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Venture Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Venturion Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Ventura Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Airfoil Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Triumph Glider – 500 V-Bucks

Daily

Wild Card Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks

Atlantean Fishstick Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Bully Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Savor The W Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Rage Quit Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Raise The Roof Emote – 200 V-Bucks

FNCS

FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle – 2,300 V-Bucks

Recon Champion Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Dummy Supreme Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Champion’s Total Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Champion Sail Shark Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Champion Balisong Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

This Just Got Real Music – 200 V-Bucks

Fortnite Item Shop: Items Still Available on November 10, 2022

Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards

Polo

Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks

Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Summer, C-137

Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mecha Morty