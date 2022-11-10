Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 10, 2022: New Outfits Now Live in Store

The Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 10, 2022, has a brand new list of Daily and Featured skins and other cosmetics added to the store. Items that continue to be available include the Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration, a trio of Rick & Morty skins and bundles, and the Ayida’s Quest Level Up Pack. Here is the full list of outfits, wraps, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and bundles now available in the Fortnite Shop.
Fortnite Item Shop New Cosmetics for Today November 10, 2022
Featured
- Red Jade Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Victoria Saint Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Stake & Stalker Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- Vanishing Point Bundle – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Whiteout Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Overtaker Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- White Squall Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Vix Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Purr Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Venture Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Venturion Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Ventura Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Airfoil Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Triumph Glider – 500 V-Bucks
Daily
- Wild Card Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Atlantean Fishstick Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Bully Emote – 200 V-Bucks
- Savor The W Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Rage Quit Emote – 200 V-Bucks
- Raise The Roof Emote – 200 V-Bucks
FNCS
- FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle – 2,300 V-Bucks
- Recon Champion Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Dummy Supreme Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Champion’s Total Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks
- Champion Sail Shark Glider – 800 V-Bucks
- Champion Balisong Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- This Just Got Real Music – 200 V-Bucks
Fortnite Item Shop: Items Still Available on November 10, 2022
Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards
- Ayida’s Level Up Quest Pack – 1,200 V-Bucks
Polo
- Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks
- Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- 1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mr. Meeseeks
- Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Summer, C-137
- Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mecha Morty
- Mecha Morty Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Mecha Morty Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Space Snake Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Get Schwifty Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Look At Me Wrap – 500 V-Bucks