While the latest season may soon be drawing to a close, there are still the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 8 weekly challenges and quests to help with that final XP push towards completing the Battle Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest tasks players need to complete.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 8 Weekly Challenges List

Collect weapons from eliminated Players (2)

Deal Damage to opponents using Shotguns from 15 meters away or less (100)

Hit an opponent with a Firefly Jar (1)

Launch into the air using Launch Pads in different matches (3)

Mark a Weapon, a Vehicle, and a Fish in a single match

Search Produce Boxes, Ice Machines, or Coolers (5)

Throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires (3)

Replacement Quests

Search Chests in a single match (10)

Damage opponents with Sniper Rifles (500)

These Fortnite weekly challenges will be available until Chapter 3 Season 4 ends. The end date for the season was seemingly brought forward to December 2 although Epic Games hasn’t acknowledged the change yet. This still means there is just over three weeks to complete the new quests and grab that new skin you were wanting.

Those who have already completed the Battle Pass may want to check out the new skins and other cosmetics that were released on the store, including the FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle.