Modern Warfare 2 ‘No DXGI Adapter Found’ PC Fix

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “No DXGI Adapter Found” PC error message is not something players want to run into when booting up to play. Unfortunately, for those with an Nvidia or AMD GPU, there has been an increase in this error appearing. Thankfully, there are some solutions to help solve it. Here’s how to fix the MW2 “No DXGI Adapter Found” PC error.

How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 “No DXGI Adapter Found” PC error

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 “No DXGI Adapter Found” PC error, players should:

Restart the game and try playing again. The occasional error is perfectly common during the launch of MW2.

Update to the latest Nvidia or AMD drivers. With MW2 being a huge release, both companies will no doubt be releasing drivers targeting performance for Call of Duty specifically.

Scan and Repair the game within Battle.net. This will take a while to complete. Monitor the process in case it stops midway through.



If the above fixes don’t help, the next best step is to reach out to Activision Support here.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how many people are playing Modern Warfare 2. And here’s the best MW2 Kastov-74u build.