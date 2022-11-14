Wakanda Forever: Will There Be a Black Panther 3?

Is a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel already on the cards for Marvel Studios? After the success of the first movie and the great early sales figures for Wakanda Forever, a Black Panther 3 seems very likely. When can fans expect to see the return of Wakanda to the MCU?

Will a Black Panther 3 movie happen?

A further Black Panther movie after Wakanda Forever is not yet greenlit, but the box office and critical success of both movies make it seem very likely, if not outright certain. Box office predictions already placed Wakanda Forever as having high sales and the movie’s already smashed those.

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Furthermore, the Wakanda Forever post-credits scene teases an interesting development in the Black Panther story, which may come into play with a sequel. The introduction of ‘Toussaint’ is a neat wrinkle for Shuri and a neat counterpoint to Killmonger’s story from the first movie. Furthermore, the end credits make the statement, ‘Black Panther will return.’ This almost certainly means in one of the next Avengers movies, but another sequel seems certain too.

When will the Black Panther 3 release date be?

It is likely that a third Black Panther movie won’t happen until 2025 or 2026. There were over four years between Black Panther (2018) and Wakanda Forever (2022), so another sequel will probably have a similar time frame. Furthermore, the Marvel movie slate is pretty set until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025.

After that, there is a year-long gap until Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2026. Other than Armor Wars (which is now a movie), a possible Shang-Chi 2, and the eventual Spider-Man 4, there are no other Marvel movies without dates. Nevertheless, if Wakanda Forever is the smash hit everyone is expecting it to be, then Marvel Studios will likely confirm Black Panther 3 for sooner rather than later.