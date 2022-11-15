Can You Watch Smile Movie Free Online via Streaming?

Is it possible for horror fans to watch the Smile movie free on any streaming services, such as Paramount Plus or Netflix? Smile is one of the best horror movies of 2022 and it will soon be available for streaming. Can fans watch the Smile 2022 movie online for free in any legal way?

Is the Smile movie free to stream online anywhere?

The Smile movie is indeed available to watch online for free with the help of a trial offer from Paramount Plus, for up to a whole month.

After a successful run at the box office, the popular new horror movie Smile is available to stream digitally from today, November 15. It is exclusively available to stream on Paramount Plus. Fortunately, for anyone who just wants to watch Smile, there is a Paramount Plus free trial option. While viewers will have to get a subscription, any new subscribers can get their initial seven days for free.

Simply head to Paramount Plus, set up a new subscription with a credit card, and then cancel before the free trial is up. Furthermore, anyone who signs up before November 30, 2022, can actually get a whole month of Paramount Plus for free with this offer. It’s a tie-in with the Star Trek: Lower Decks series but can be used for anything on Paramount Plus in general, including the new Smile movie.

After the Paramount Plus free trial is completed and Smile (or anything else) is watched, viewers can either cancel their subscription or stay signed up at a cost of $4.99/month or $49.99 per year. Apart from Smile and other movies, the streaming service is also host to a number of exclusive shows including the Halo TV series, Yellowstone, and multiple Star Trek series, including Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds.