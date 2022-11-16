Warzone 2.0 Not Working or Launching Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox

Tracking down a Warzone 2.0 not working or launching fix is not how most players will want to spend their game time. For those players suffering on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, there are some workarounds to try. Here’s how to fix Warzone 2.0 not working or launching.

How to fix Warzone 2.0 not working or launching

To fix Warzone 2.0 not working or launch on PC, PS5, PS4, or Xbox, users should:

Make sure all updates have been installed. Booting into the game while patches are still being downloaded will lock you out of the online portions of the game. Ensure that all updates are downloaded and installed before booting up.

Check the game’s social media channels for maintenance announcements. The official Call of Duty Twitter is worth monitoring. The Raven Software Twitter account is also worth watching.

Have a stable internet connection. Online games like Warzone 2.0 require a stable internet connection to work optimally. If you’re using a wireless connection, try switching to wired. Stop any downloads or uploads, as they can hog the bandwidth and cause issues.

Reboot the game. It might seem like an obvious suggestion, but closing the game down fully before starting it up again can help solve lots of issues.

Restart the console or PC. Restarting the system is another simple fix that can help solve a wide range of problems.



If the above fixes don’t work, the next best step is to contact Activision Support for further assistance.

