Warzone 2.0 Crossplay: Is It Cross-Platform on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC?

Yes, Warzone 2.0 crossplay support is available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. This shouldn’t be too surprising since Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 also has crossplay, but some Warzone players were worried that the cross-platform feature wouldn’t transfer over. This should make it easy for you to play Warzone 2 with your friends on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This will mark the first time that Steam will be available for crossplay in a Warzone game.

How to disable Warzone 2.0 crossplay

The method for disabling Warzone 2.0 crossplay will depend on your platform. You won’t be able to disable crossplay on PC, on Battle.net or Steam, but you can turn it off on Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

On Xbox platforms, you need head to your console’s system settings and head to Privacy & Only Safety > Xbox Privacy > View Details & Customize > Communication & Multiplayer. Here, you can see an option for “You can join cross-network play,” a setting which you can either block or allow at your leisure.

On PlayStation platforms, you can instead head into the settings in Warzone 2.0 itself. Under the “Account & Network” tab, you can toggle crossplay on and off.

You may want to turn off the game’s cross-platform features for several reasons, especially if you think that players using a keyboard and mouse have a distinct advantage over those using a regular game controller.

For more guides on Warzone 2.0, here is why loot is disappearing and how to use CoD points from Battle.net to Steam.