Thunderbolts Movie Leaks: Who Are the Squadron Supreme?

The first batch of Thunderbolts movie leaks have popped up across social media with the surprising revelation that the Squadron Supreme might feature. Rumors of a possible Squadron Supreme movie have appeared in the past, so the team could appear in the Thunderbolts MCU movie. Here is everything fans could see with the Squadron Supreme.

Who are the Squadron Supreme in the MCU?

If they do appear in the Thunderbolts MCU movie, it seems likely that the Squadron Supreme will be a rival superhero team. As set up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and other MCU movies, Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is recruiting agents for her own rival Avengers team. This will be the titular Thunderbolts, as overseen by General Ross (Harrison Ford, replacing William Hurt).

Leakers including KC Walsh have suggested that the Squadron could be introduced in Thunderbolts. However, if the Squadron Supreme also feature, they may be rivals that the Thunderbolts will eventually have to take down — similar to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who is on the Thunderbolts team. This would then lead into a Squadron Supreme movie, which was rumored all the way back in 2020.

Oh shit. Remember David Harbour said Thunderbolts will drop a bomb by the end? Imagine if that bomb is the reveal that Squadron Supreme in post credits scene, a team which fled into our universe because theirs was destroyed by an incursion but got captured by Val and Ross — Jeet Laha (he/him 🇮🇳 🕉) Wakanda Forever era (@laha_jeet) November 15, 2022

The Squadron Supreme was introduced into Marvel Comics around 1971 and is, essentially, a darker parody of DC Comics’ Justice League. Here are the core members and who they are parodying:

Hyperion (Superman)

Nighthawk (Batman)

Power Princess (Wonder Woman)

Doctor Spectrum (Green Lantern)

The Whizzer (The Flash)

The team was originally based on an alternate Earth and has had many iterations with different members, but they did eventually cross into the main Marvel 616 universe. Occasionally, only Hyperion is shown.

Fans should expect significant changes to the Squadron Supreme if they feature in Thunderbolts. Not only to avoid comparisons to the Justice League but also because the MCU already has a Superman-like in Ikaris (Richard Madden) from Eternals.

Thunderbolts has a release date of 2024.