Inside Job Season 2: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot

Has the Inside Job season 2 release date been confirmed by Netflix? Inside Job part 2 of season 1 launches on the streaming service on November 18, so when fans are done with that it’s time for another wait. Is the release date confirmed already, or season 2 itself? Here’s everything known about the Inside Job season 2 cast, release, plot, and any rumors.
What is the Inside Job season 2 release date?
The next season of Inside Job will launch on Netflix in 2023, most likely in the second half of the year.
The adult animated comedy was renewed for a second season by Netflix in June 2022, long before Inside Job part 2 of season 1 even had a confirmed release date. Part 1 launched in October 2021 and part 2 is in November 2022, so it seems a safe bet that season 2 part 1 won’t arrive on Netflix until Fall 2023.
Who is in the Inside Job season 2 cast?
Assuming none of the recurring characters meet a tragic end in Inside Job part 2, the second season cast includes:
- Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley
- Clark Duke as Brett Hand
- Christian Slater as Randall Ridley
- Brett Gelman as Magic Myc
- Tisha Campbell as Gigi
- John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman
- Bobby Lee as Dr. Andre Lee
- Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough
- Suzy Nakamura as Tamiko Ridley
- Ron Funches as Elliot Mothman
Former boss J.R. Scheimpough (Andy Daly) is a question mark as he was sent to a Shadow Prison at the end of season 1 part 1, so his appearance in season 2 depends on whether he returns in part 2. Christian Slater’s Rand Ridley is possibly the most high-profile cast name, so he may only be down for a single season.
What is the Inside Job season 2 plot?
Until Inside Job season 1 part 2 opens it’s impossible to tell, and the showrunners haven’t revealed anything. As part 1 ended on a massive status quo upheaval, fans should expect something similar to happen for season 2.