Inside Job Season 2: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot

Has the Inside Job season 2 release date been confirmed by Netflix? Inside Job part 2 of season 1 launches on the streaming service on November 18, so when fans are done with that it’s time for another wait. Is the release date confirmed already, or season 2 itself? Here’s everything known about the Inside Job season 2 cast, release, plot, and any rumors.

The next season of Inside Job will launch on Netflix in 2023, most likely in the second half of the year.

The adult animated comedy was renewed for a second season by Netflix in June 2022, long before Inside Job part 2 of season 1 even had a confirmed release date. Part 1 launched in October 2021 and part 2 is in November 2022, so it seems a safe bet that season 2 part 1 won’t arrive on Netflix until Fall 2023.

Who is in the Inside Job season 2 cast?

Christian Slater as Rand in Inside Job: Part 2. Cr. NETFLIX © 2022

Assuming none of the recurring characters meet a tragic end in Inside Job part 2, the second season cast includes:

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley

Clark Duke as Brett Hand

Christian Slater as Randall Ridley

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc

Tisha Campbell as Gigi

John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman

Bobby Lee as Dr. Andre Lee

Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough

Suzy Nakamura as Tamiko Ridley

Ron Funches as Elliot Mothman

Former boss J.R. Scheimpough (Andy Daly) is a question mark as he was sent to a Shadow Prison at the end of season 1 part 1, so his appearance in season 2 depends on whether he returns in part 2. Christian Slater’s Rand Ridley is possibly the most high-profile cast name, so he may only be down for a single season.

What is the Inside Job season 2 plot?

Until Inside Job season 1 part 2 opens it’s impossible to tell, and the showrunners haven’t revealed anything. As part 1 ended on a massive status quo upheaval, fans should expect something similar to happen for season 2.