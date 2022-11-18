Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can I Get the Other Two Starters?

Yes, you can get all three Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters. However, you’re going to need outside help because you can’t catch the other two starters in the wild. There are actually three methods to obtaining the game’s Gen 9 starters — Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito — but one of these methods will require you to wait a long time for the developer to add the feature. Just like other Pokemon games, you can of course grab the first starter at the beginning of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but getting the other two requires some work.

How to get the other two Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters

While you won’t be able to find the other two starters in the wild, there are three ways to nab them anyway:

Trading – The easiest way is to find two other players who are willing to trade their starter Pokemon with you. Breeding – After you unlock the Pokemon Picnic feature later on the game, you can have two Pokemon of the same egg type create, well, eggs. However, you also need one of the parents to be a form of the Pokemon you want to hatch, so you’ll likely need to trade for the right starter in the first place. (We recommend trading for the starter Pokemon you’re missing, using it to create an egg, and then trading it back.) Pokemon Home – If you have the patience, you can restart the game two times, sending your starter Pokemon of choice to the Pokemon Home app and then transferring them out when you need them. That said, this feature won’t be available until Early 2023 according to the official website.

For more guides on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here is how to choose which starter Pokemon to select at the start, and where to go after Mesagoza.