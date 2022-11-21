Can You Watch Rick and Morty Free Online via Streaming?

The show’s season 6 is airing again but is it possible to watch Rick and Morty free online with any streaming services? Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 brings the show back with a bizarre metatextual adventure on Adult Swim. Is it possible to watch Adult Swim online for free, along with the latest Rick and Morty episodes?

Is it possible to watch Rick and Morty free online?

Any resident of the U.S. can watch the latest Rick and Morty episodes online directly via the Adult Swim website or with the Adult Swim app. This only applies to the current season, which at the time of writing is season 6. The previous seasons 1-5 are available on Hulu, which has a one-month free trial option for any new subscribers.

All episodes of Rick and Morty are therefore available to stream online for free in the U.S., albeit only for a limited time. Rick and Morty seasons 1-5 are also available on HBO Max in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Warner Bros-owned streaming service currently does not have any free trials or decent offers available.

After the free trial of Hulu is over, viewers have the option to continue their subscription at a paid rate. Hulu costs $7.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month without ads. There is also a $69.99 per month option which includes Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, although this will increase to $74.99 on December 12, 2022.

Rick and Morty season 6 is currently airing on Adult Swim. The latest episode, ‘Full Meta Jackrick,’ sees the titular duo stuck in a fourth-wall-breaking meta-reality, and they even crash their own title sequence (above). It features the return of Paul Giamatti’s character from season 4, Story Lord, and a bizarre Justin Roiland creation called Tag Man who lives in the post-credits sequence.