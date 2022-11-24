Best Black Friday 2022 TV Deals: Cheap Televisions

If you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment setup this Black Friday, then look no further. A shiny new television is perhaps the best buy you could make in 2022, but which deals are actually worth the discount? Here, we take a look at the best Black Friday 2022 TV deals, so you can snag a cheap television that’s perfect for gaming, television, and film.
The best Amazon Black Friday 2022 TV deals
Below are the best Amazon early Black Friday 2022 television deals we’ve found. There are some huge savings available on great sets.
- Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) – $79.99 (MSRP $169.99)
- SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 720P (UN32M4500BFXZA) – $177.99 (MSRP $197.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (43C350KU, 2021 Model) – $239.99 (MSRP $329.99)
- LG NANO75 Series 43-Inch Class Smart TV 43NANO75UQA – 2022 AI-Powered 4K, Alexa Built-In – $346.99 (MSRP $424.94)
- Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50C350KU, 2021 Model) – $259.99 (MSRP $429.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV – $299.99 (MSRP $519.99)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Laser Slim Design, Smart TV with Alexa Built-In (QN65S95BAFXZA, 2022 Model) – $1,797.99 (MSRP $2,997.99)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series: LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Native 120HZ Refresh Rate KD65X85K- 2022 Model – $798.00 (MSRP $1,199.99)
- LG NANO75 Series 75-Inch Class Smart TV 75NANO75UQA – 2022 AI-Powered 4K, Alexa Built-In – $896.99 (MSRP $1,094.94)
- Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Features for The Playstation® 5 XR85X90K- 2022 Model – $1,998.00 (MSRP $2,198.00)
Amazon’s Black Friday event will last through to the end of November 25, or until their in-stock supplies run out.
The best Best Buy Black Friday 2022 TV deals
Below are the best early Black Friday 2022 television deals we’ve found on Best Buy, with huge discounts and savings to be had. Whether you’re looking for LED, HD, UHD, 4K, or something else entirely, there’s something for everybody.
- Toshiba – 32″ Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV – $79.99 (MSRP $199.99)
- Hisense – 40″ Class A4G Series LED Full HD Smart Vidaa TV – $99.99 (MSRP $249.99)
- LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $569.99 (MSRP $1,299.99)
- TCL – 55″ Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV – $199.99 (MSRP $429.99)
- LG – 55″ Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $999.99 (MSRP $1,299.99)
- Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV – $1,699.99 (MSRP $1,999.99)
- Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV – $579.99 (MSRP $849.99)
- Samsung – 75” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV – $1,599.99 (MSRP $1,799.99)
- Sony – 77″ Class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV – $2,699.99 (MSRP $2,999.99)
- LG – 86″ Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $1,999.99 (MSRP $2,999.99)
The Best Buy Black Friday event runs until November 27, which means you have the whole weekend to look through deals, or until the in-stock supplies have all sold.