When Will Rick and Morty Season 6 Be On Hulu?

Has the Rick and Morty season 6 Hulu release date been confirmed? Rick and Morty is available for streaming with Adult Swim right up to the current season, but the first five seasons are available on Hulu. Will season 6 of Rick and Morty come to Hulu? When exactly will Rick and Morty season 6 be on Hulu for streaming?

Rick and Morty season 6 is confirmed for a release on Hulu and will likely launch around May 11, 2023.

IMAGE: Adult Swim

WarnerMedia confirmed back in 2019 that it had signed a deal to bring all episodes of Rick and Morty to both Hulu and HBO Max after their initial launch on Adult Swim. As promised, all seasons of the show right up to Rick and Morty season 5 are currently available on Hulu. Of course, with the show currently airing season 6, Hulu subscribers are undoubtedly wondering when that season will arrive too.

Going by season 5, there is usually a five-month wait between the final episode of a season and the season’s arrival on Hulu. Rick and Morty season 5 episode 9 launched on Adult Swim on September 5, 2021, and appeared on Hulu exactly five months later on February 5, 2022. The Rick and Morty season 6 finale will release on December 11, 2022. If the same happens, then the show’s complete sixth season should release on or near May 11, 2023.

At the time of writing, there are still two more episodes to go in the current season. Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 is the next to arrive in December and is the penultimate episode of the season. At the moment, unless Rhett Caan makes a surprise appearance, the show doesn’t appear to be building to a lore-heavy finale akin to the previous season. Nevertheless, fans still don’t know the fate of Evil Morty, so should expect anything to happen.