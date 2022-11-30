Is Elora Danan in the New Willow Series on Disney Plus?

The long-awaited Willow sequel has finally arrived on Disney Plus, in the form of an eight-part series. Only the first two episodes of the show are available upon launch, so fans are already asking some major questions about the franchise’s future. One of the most pressing is exactly what has happened to the infant Elora Danan, from the original movie. Here’s what we know. Spoilers for the first two episodes lie ahead.

Who is Elora Danan in the new Willow?

Elora Danan is Dove in the new Willow series. She is played by Ellie Bamber. Her identity is something questioned by the audience as soon as the show begins. It’s quickly revealed that Elora was hidden away, following a vision Willow had upon returning home from his original quest, which told of a dark power rising to destroy everything. She was kept out of the spotlight, along with Willow’s wand, with so much secrecy surrounding her identity that even Elora herself doesn’t know who she really is.

Before the credits on the first episode roll, however, viewers discover that Elora is Dove. Her relationship with Willow is a volatile one, and as we see in the second episode, leads to her disappearing into the forest, upset and dismayed at her lack of magical ability. A little later she is kidnapped, and while her powers seem to be growing, we won’t find out until next week’s installment whether they will be enough to escape Ballantine’s clutches.

What we do hear this week, though, is Willow’s admission that he believes Elora will die when all is said and done. Speaking frankly to Silas, he thinks that her end is inevitable if she continues to mess up when it comes to mastering her powers. If she is able to get in touch with that fantastical side of her being, however, she could lead a fight against the Crone, and any of the other evil entities and plans that could be in place.