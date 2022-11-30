How to Rewatch Old Spotify Wrapped Slideshow Years

Once listeners have gotten their Spotify Wrapped slideshow for this year, they may be wanting to rewatch and compare it to the old shows from other years. Were their top artists or genres the same? Did they beat the number of hours spent listening to tracks? Here’s everything we know on whether Spotify will be able to answer those questions.

Can I rewatch previous Spotify Wrapped slideshow years?

No, listeners cannot view their Spotify Wrapped slideshows from previous years.

The Spotify mobile app only allows slideshows for the current year to be viewed. As Spotify Wrapped 2022 launched on November 30, statistics for 2021 and earlier are no longer available.

The Spotify Wrapped slideshows cannot be viewed on PC at all.

Can I find previous Spotify Wrapped playlists?

Spotify has stored all of your Wrapped playlists since the feature was introduced in 2016. The bad news is there’s no way to view previous shows on the mobile app; it has to be done through the Spotify website. The links to see previous years are below:

The popular feature has now been launched for 2022 and the playlists for the current year can be viewed on the Spotify Wrapped website.