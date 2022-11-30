Does Spotify Wrapped Include Offline Listening Stats?

The 2022 Spotify Wrapped campaign has launched, but some users are wondering if the statistics it shows include offline listening. The great thing about the feature is that it gives a full breakdown of your most-played songs, artists, albums, and genres. It also doesn’t cost anything; all you need to do is head to the Spotify app on mobile or desktop to find your personalized stats. You can even rewatch old Spotify Wrapped slideshows if you want.

Does Spotify Wrapped count offline listening plays?

Yes, Spotify Wrapped does count your offline listening plays towards your stats and personalized playlists. A feature on Billboard reveals that your Wrapped stats are based only on streams, either online or offline, that you have listened to for at least 30 seconds. This cut-off ensures that it focuses on songs that you’ve actually listened to, as opposed to when you’re just hopping around your playlists.

This question has actually been asked since the launch of Spotify Wrapped in 2016, and marked solutions from various users on the Spotify forums (like here and here) suggest that offline listening has counted for a long time. Your offline listening data is apparently stored in the app, so once your device is connected to the internet, it will send that data to Spotify. That said, if your device remains offline for an extended period of time, then of course your Spotify Wrapped stats might be wrong or absent.

For additional clarity, a moderator on the Spotify forums stated that while offline listens count toward Spotify Wrapped stats, Private Sessions don’t count for charts and songs, though minutes listened do.