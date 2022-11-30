Why Are Spotify Wrapped Stats Completely Wrong?

The 2022 Spotify Wrapped stats have been released, but some users are confused as to why they’re completely wrong. This has been a persistent problem since the Spotify Wrapped feature went live in 2016. Even now, some users on the official Spotify forums note that the top songs, artists, and genres listed in their stats are wildly incorrect, with one saying that it features K-pop songs the person has never heard of or listened to. Other users have reported the same.

Why your Spotify Wrapped stats could be wrong

One of the main reasons your Spotify Wrapped stats are wrong is because the date range that Spotify counts is narrower than you might expect. An FAQ on how Spotify Wrapped stats are counted says hat it covers streams from the beginning of January to a few weeks prior to the results launching in December. So more than a few days of listening are counted at all. It takes time for Spotify to compile every user’s stats too, which is why there are some gaps in its data collection.

Another reason might be that there are other streaming platforms for music, like YouTube, Soundcloud, and Bandcamp, that you might have used in the past year. Depending on how frequently you use these platforms, it can skew your perception of your results on Spotify. You might have also let a friend or significant other pick songs through your Spotify profile at a party, in the car, or someplace else. Worse case scenario, someone may have hacked into your account, but that’s most likely not the case.

