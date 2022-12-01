Pokemon Unite Update 1.8.1.2 December Patch Notes Released

The new Pokemon Unite 1.8.1.2 patch notes have been detailed. Rolling out across Switch, iPhone (iOS), and Android, the new Pokemon Unite update adds brand new Held Items, the Rapid Fire Scarf and Drain Crown, in addition to implementing various buffs, bug fixes, and nerfs. Newcomer Sableye looks to be particularly nerfed, along with recent addition Scizor being buffed. What’s more, Ranked Match lobbies now allow players to manually switch between 5 players or 1-3 players.

General fixes

Part of the Battle Pass has been updated. Rewards including special fashion items have been added.

Battle Map: New Battle Type Added Maps that support draft pick have been added to custom battles and tournaments. In draft pick, players can ban certain Pokemon and then alternate selecting which Pokemon they’ll use in battle

Battle Map: Remote Stadium (Snow and Ice) Unlocked

Battle Map: Snowball Battle in Shivre City

Emblems: New Emblems Added

Emblems: Default Screen Adjusted

Emblems: Custom Loadouts Improved

Emblems: Recommended Loadouts Improved

Squads: Changes to Event Format

Ranked Matches: Matchmaking Improved A button has been added to lobbies that allows players to switch between matchmaking for 1-3 players or for 5 players When choosing to matchmake for 1-3 players, you can only be matched with players whose greatest rank difference from yours is one or less–and for 5 players, two or less.

Achievements: Content Updated

Results Screen: Badge Display Improved

Battle Pass Updates

Ranked Match Updates

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Buffed Pokemon

Espeon Boosted Attack Stored Power: Effects on the user strengthened

Scizor Dula Wingbeat: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased

Mamoswine Ice Fang: Cooldown reduced



Bug fixes

Mew Move learning bug fix

Clefable Gravity: Fixed bug(s) causing extra effects to occur

Charizard Unite Move Seismic Slam: Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects to occur



Nerfed Pokemon

Sableye Prankster: Effects on the user weakened Shadow Sneak: Effects on the user weakened. Cooldown lengthened. Confuse Ray: Cooldown lengthened Feint Attack: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased

Mr. Mime HP decreased

Zoroark Night Slash: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased

Tsareena Defense, Sp. Def both decreased Stomp: Cooldown lengthened Grassy Glide: Shield effect weakened Grassy Glide+: Shield effect weakened



Item changes

Exp. Share Bug fixes



That concludes the Pokemon Unite 1.8.1.2 patch notes. For more Pokemon-related guides, be sure to check out the best Azumarill build for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The latest 1.1 update for Scarlet and Violet has also been announced, with Nintendo issuing an apology for the game’s poor performance.