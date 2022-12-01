Pokemon Unite Update 1.8.1.2 December Patch Notes Released

The new Pokemon Unite 1.8.1.2 patch notes have been detailed. Rolling out across Switch, iPhone (iOS), and Android, the new Pokemon Unite update adds brand new Held Items, the Rapid Fire Scarf and Drain Crown, in addition to implementing various buffs, bug fixes, and nerfs. Newcomer Sableye looks to be particularly nerfed, along with recent addition Scizor being buffed. What’s more, Ranked Match lobbies now allow players to manually switch between 5 players or 1-3 players.
Pokemon Unite Update 1.8.1.2 patch notes list
General fixes
- Part of the Battle Pass has been updated. Rewards including special fashion items have been added.
- Battle Map: New Battle Type Added
- Maps that support draft pick have been added to custom battles and tournaments.
- In draft pick, players can ban certain Pokemon and then alternate selecting which Pokemon they’ll use in battle
- Battle Map: Remote Stadium (Snow and Ice) Unlocked
- Battle Map: Snowball Battle in Shivre City
- Emblems: New Emblems Added
- Emblems: Default Screen Adjusted
- Emblems: Custom Loadouts Improved
- Emblems: Recommended Loadouts Improved
- Squads: Changes to Event Format
- Ranked Matches: Matchmaking Improved
- A button has been added to lobbies that allows players to switch between matchmaking for 1-3 players or for 5 players
- When choosing to matchmake for 1-3 players, you can only be matched with players whose greatest rank difference from yours is one or less–and for 5 players, two or less.
- Achievements: Content Updated
- Results Screen: Badge Display Improved
- Battle Pass Updates
- Ranked Match Updates
- Shop Updates
- Event Updates
- Bug Fixes
- Text Fixes
Buffed Pokemon
- Espeon
- Boosted Attack
- Stored Power: Effects on the user strengthened
- Scizor
- Dula Wingbeat: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased
- Mamoswine
- Ice Fang: Cooldown reduced
Bug fixes
- Mew
- Move learning bug fix
- Clefable
- Gravity: Fixed bug(s) causing extra effects to occur
- Charizard
- Unite Move Seismic Slam: Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects to occur
Nerfed Pokemon
- Sableye
- Prankster: Effects on the user weakened
- Shadow Sneak: Effects on the user weakened. Cooldown lengthened.
- Confuse Ray: Cooldown lengthened
- Feint Attack: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon increased
- Mr. Mime
- HP decreased
- Zoroark
- Night Slash: Damage dealt to opposing Pokemon decreased
- Tsareena
- Defense, Sp. Def both decreased
- Stomp: Cooldown lengthened
- Grassy Glide: Shield effect weakened
- Grassy Glide+: Shield effect weakened
Item changes
- Exp. Share
- Bug fixes
