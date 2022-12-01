Fortnite Football Club: FC Academy Quests, Rewards, Outfits

The Fortnite Football Club and FC Academy quests and rewards have gone live with the limited-time outfits due to be released later on December 1. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn the Football Tag Spray and get hold of the Football Club outfits to show your support for your team in the World Cup.

How to complete the Fortnite FC Academy Quests and Rewards

Players need to head over to the Fortnite FC Academy island to be able to complete the requirements to get the free Football Tag Spray, but they also need to login to the website to have their progress tracked:

Log in to the Fortnite FC Academy website Open Fortnite Go to the Discover screen and scroll along on the Island Code tab Enter the island code: 0992-0392-5815 Win three matches on the island before 12 AM ET on December 7

Football Club Outfits and Cosmetics

The Fortnite Football club outfits and cosmetics will be available from the Item Shop from 7 PM ET on December 1. There will also be an FFC Souvenir Backpack Back Bling and six outfits that come with alternative Home Kit and Away Kit styles and can be customized with six accent colors: red, purple, yellow, black, gray, and light gray. The available outfits are:

FFC Sparkplug

FFC LeBron James

FFC Neymar Jr

FFC Chloe Kim

FFC TheGrefg

FFC TheGrefg