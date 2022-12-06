Fortnite Chapter 4: How to Fix Sprint Not Working

Following the recent release of Fortnite‘s Chapter 4 Season 1 and some notable upgrades, some players can’t sprint in-game currently. The mechanic hasn’t worked for players throughout entire battle royale matches, leading a few to believe that sprint was removed in Chapter 4. However, this isn’t the case, as the issue looks to be a bug affecting keybinds and controller button binds on seemingly all platforms.

How to fix Fortnite sprint not working bug

Before Epic Games can release a possible hotfix that could resolve this sprint bug, players should try the following.

Under the Main Menu, open Settings For Mouse and Keyboard , check the Keyboard Controls section Make sure you have assigned a keybind for Sprint Once you’ve assigned a keybind, hit the Apply button to save it. For Controller users, head over to Controller Settings and check Edit Controls. Check if the control for sprinting is assigned. If not, click the Sprint/Auto Sprint option, and re-assign it to the preferred button. Once assigned, make sure to hit the Apply button.



These steps should clear the bug and allow players to sprint in-game once more.