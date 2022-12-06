Fortnite Chapter 4: How to Fix Sprint Not Working

Following the recent release of Fortnite‘s Chapter 4 Season 1 and some notable upgrades, some players can’t sprint in-game currently. The mechanic hasn’t worked for players throughout entire battle royale matches, leading a few to believe that sprint was removed in Chapter 4. However, this isn’t the case, as the issue looks to be a bug affecting keybinds and controller button binds on seemingly all platforms.
How to fix Fortnite sprint not working bug
Before Epic Games can release a possible hotfix that could resolve this sprint bug, players should try the following.
- Under the Main Menu, open Settings
- For Mouse and Keyboard, check the Keyboard Controls section
- Make sure you have assigned a keybind for Sprint
- Once you’ve assigned a keybind, hit the Apply button to save it.
- For Controller users, head over to Controller Settings and check Edit Controls.
- Check if the control for sprinting is assigned.
- If not, click the Sprint/Auto Sprint option, and re-assign it to the preferred button.
- Once assigned, make sure to hit the Apply button.
These steps should clear the bug and allow players to sprint in-game once more. For a full list of new battle pass content added in Chapter 4, check out our list here, or if you’re struggling with Reality Augments, here’s how to activate them.