Fortnite Unreal Engine 5.1: How to Turn On Lumen Graphics for PS5, Xbox

Fortnite’s latest Chapter 4 event is already underway, and with it comes a new Unreal Engine 5.1 graphical setting for players, aptly named Lumen. The lighting update arrives with a slew of new content in Chapter 4 Season 1, and all current generation console players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are able to turn Lumen on. However, players will have to consider a reduction in certain aspects of performance to be able to enjoy the graphical boost.

How to turn on Lumen graphics in Fortnite

Currently, there is only one way to turn on the Lumen settings according to the official Fortnite Chapter 4 FAQ page. It requires turning off the 120 FPS mode that many competitive players find useful for high-level gameplay.

To turn Lumen on for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:

Open Settings Under Video settings, and ‘Graphics’, turn off 120 FPS mode. Lumen graphics will automatically be applied

It might be riskier for some players to turn off 120 FPS, but those happy with a reduced frame rate can enjoy Lumen at its fullest on console.

Make sure to check out the full list of coordinates and new objects added in Chapter 4, and find out when the Doomslayer skin reaches Fortnite.