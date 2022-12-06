Hello Neighbor 2 Multiplayer: Does It Have Online Co-op or Splitscreen?

Hello Neighbor 2 has just been released as a Day One launch on Xbox Game Pass, and players are wondering if multiplayer has finally been included, either by way of online co-op or a splitsceen mode. While the original Hello Neighbor didn’t feature its own multiplayer or co-op at launch, the modes did appear in a separate spin-off, named Secret Neighbor. This title allowed players to have the online co-op they wanted out of the original game.

Does Hello Neighbor 2 have multiplayer?

At this time of writing, Hello Neighbor 2 is single-player only. There are no multiplayer options included in the base game currently. The distinct lack of online or local split-screen co-op will surely disappoint some fans, as Secret Neighbor was so very popular upon its release in 2018.

It’s also worth noting that there has been no open statement from Eerie Guest and tinyBuild, developers of the Hello Neighbor series, concerning the addition of multiplayer options. This could lead to speculations surrounding a second Secret Neighbor title eventually being produced, as the first performed well.

