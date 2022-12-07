Is There a Secret Neighbor 2 Release Date and Is It Coming Out?

Upon its recent release, Hello Neighbor 2 has disappointed some fans with the lack of multiplayer options included in the game, as a result, they’re now hoping for a Secret Neighbor 2 release date. Players were hoping for the inclusion of either online or local splitscreen co-op in Hello Neighbor 2 but were met with neither at its Day One release on Xbox Game Pass.

After the first Hello Neighbor was released in 2017, developers tinyBuild and Dynamic Pixels sought to answer the original lack of multiplayer with a spin-off title: Secret Neighbor. Secret Neighbor was met with a wide and positive reception on PC and Xbox in 2019, and players are now wondering whether they’ll see a Secret Neighbor 2.

Is Secret Neighbor 2 confirmed?

Currently, Secret Neighbor 2 is not confirmed. Right now, it is entirely speculative as to whether Hello Neighbor 2 will get the same spin-off treatment. Current developers Eerie Guest and tinyBuild have not been on the record in relation to any Secret Neighbor 2 or multiplayer discussions.

It’s of potentially worthy note that Secret Neighbor followed its progenitor’s release by about a year, so if there was any chance of lightning striking twice, players will at least have to wait a year or so.

