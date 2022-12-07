Dreamlight Valley Harvest Something Sweet: Festive Star Path Duty Guide

The Dreamlight Valley Harvest Something Sweet duty can be tricky to figure out. Coming with the new Toy Story realm update, it’s a challenge on the Christmas-themed Festive Star Path event track, and it can be confusing as to what ‘something sweet’ actually refers to. Is it a fruit? Could it be a spice? Here’s how to complete this duty without tearing your hair out.

How to complete Dreamlight Valley Harvest Something Sweet duty

You need to collect either sugarcane or vanilla to complete the Dreamlight Valley Harvest Something Sweet duty. You’ll need to harvest 40 sugarcane and/or vanilla to finish the challenge.

Sugarcane is the easiest to harvest since the seeds for the crop is available in the Dazzle Beach biome store. If you choose this route, make sure to grow the sugarcane in the beach area since it’s a native crop there and will sprout faster. If you don’t wait to wait for the sugarcane to grow, you can craft some Miracle Growth Elixir at a workbench if you have the Rich Soul to spare.

Vanilla only grows in the Sunlit Valley biome. This route takes longer since you have to wait for vanilla to respawn. If you choose this path, though, we recommend clearing any spawned objects like flowers and sticks in the area to give you the best chance at seeing vanilla spawn.

