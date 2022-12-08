Forspoken Demo Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on PS5 and PC?

In an attempt to promote a new Forspoken gameplay stream, it looks like PlayStation Japan fumbled its own Twitter post some hours ago by leaking a demo announcement trailer. With the demo all but confirmed, many are now wondering when exactly it will be available for PS5 and, eventually, PC. Here’s the latest information about a Forspoken demo release date.

The Forspoken demo release date for PS5 will drop on or before January 24, 2023.

With the game’s release date fast approaching, a PS5 demo will surely be released soon. That is unless the demo is being held for launch to tempt those on the fence into a purchase. As for the PC demo release date, that all depends on the length of timed exclusivity and whether or not a demo is planned for the PC platform.

Currently, the release date of the Forspoken demo isn’t officially confirmed. However given that The Game Awards are nearly upon us, numerous promotions have been taking place all week in order to ride the hype.

PlayStation’s Forspoken gameplay stream that was meant to be announced could reveal the demo’s upcoming release date. The stream itself will be taking place this Friday, December 9 at 10 AM PT/6 PM GMT.

