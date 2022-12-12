Is Avatar 2 Coming Out on Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max?

Has an Avatar 2 Netflix release date been confirmed? The Avatar: The Way of Water release date in theaters is on December 16, 2022, but many fans may prefer to wait for the movie to appear on streaming services. So when is Avatar 2 coming out on Netflix, Prime Video, or HBO Max? Or will the Avatar sequel be exclusive to Disney Plus?

Avatar: The Way of Water will likely not release on Netflix as it should be exclusive to Disney Plus when it releases on streaming. Disney owns the Avatar franchise and the first movie is only available on Disney Plus, so it would be a big surprise if Netflix was allowed to stream it.

What makes the situation more confusing is that Netflix has the rights to the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series and its spin-off, The Legend of Korra. Netflix is currently developing an Avatar: The Last Airbender TV series, in fact. This series has no connection to the James Cameron-directed Avatar movies set on Pandora, apart from the title.

Will Avatar 2 release on HBO Max?

Avatar: The Way of Water will not release on HBO Max, for the same reason as Netflix.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water release on Amazon Prime Video?

Avatar: The Way of Water will release on Prime Video but will only be available to buy or rent, not to stream. It will release when Avatar 2 becomes available to buy digitally. This should be around 50 days after the movie’s theatrical release on December 16, so approximately February 4, 2023.

The new Avatar movie from director James Cameron is over 13 years in the making and will release on December 16. While reviews aren’t yet available, early reactions from the press were very positive. Fans, on the other hand, have had mixed reactions to the reveal of Sigourney Weaver as the daughter of Jake and Neytiri.